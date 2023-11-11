Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $30.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on CTRA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Coterra Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.93.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.34. Coterra Energy has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 68,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.22, for a total transaction of $1,858,445.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,152,392 shares in the company, valued at $85,808,110.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dan O. Dinges sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total transaction of $10,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,302,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,843,627.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $1,493,855,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Coterra Energy by 303.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,258,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,448,000 after acquiring an additional 11,477,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $300,998,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Coterra Energy during the first quarter worth $169,781,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

