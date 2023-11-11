Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $17.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

COTY has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Coty in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a market perform rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coty from $12.25 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Get Coty alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COTY

Coty Stock Up 0.2 %

Coty stock opened at $9.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.90. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $7.34 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Coty had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coty

In related news, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab purchased 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 451,853,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,880,019,787.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,390,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,525,275 shares of company stock valued at $38,061,083. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Coty by 72.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the third quarter worth about $29,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Coty by 1,536.6% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.