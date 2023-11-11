Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) Price Target Raised to C$13.50 at BMO Capital Markets

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CVO. National Bankshares raised their target price on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Stifel Canada reiterated a buy rating on shares of Coveo Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$12.00 price target on Coveo Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.44.

Shares of Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$10.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 2.62. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of C$5.90 and a 52 week high of C$12.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$531.69 million and a PE ratio of -25.75.

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.03). Coveo Solutions had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of C$41.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$39.62 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Coveo Solutions will post -0.2144225 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

