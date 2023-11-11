Creightons (LON:CRL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $25.00

Creightons Plc (LON:CRL – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.31), with a volume of 29411 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.33).

Creightons Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.45 million, a PE ratio of 2,550.00 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 29.46 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 31.46.

Get Creightons alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Creightons news, insider Paul Forster sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37), for a total value of £13,500 ($16,664.61). Corporate insiders own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Creightons Company Profile

Creightons Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets toiletries and fragrances in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers haircare, skincare, bath and body, and wellbeing products. It offers its products under the Argan Smooth, Balance Active Formula, Bambeautiful, Body Bliss, Bronze Ambition, Creightons, Feather & Down, Frizz No More, H2O Boost, Humble Beauty, Janina, Pink Grapefruit, Pro Keratin, Pure Touch, Sunshine Blonde, The Curl Company, and T Zone brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Creightons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creightons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.