CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CSGS. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of CSG Systems International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSG Systems International from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Thursday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on CSG Systems International from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.33.

NASDAQ CSGS opened at $49.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.87. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $46.19 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSGS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 208.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,722 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the 2nd quarter worth about $313,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the second quarter worth about $477,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

