Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of Curaleaf in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Curaleaf from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

OTCMKTS:CURLF opened at $3.28 on Friday. Curaleaf has a twelve month low of $2.19 and a twelve month high of $7.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.47.

Curaleaf (OTCMKTS:CURLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Curaleaf had a negative return on equity of 23.38% and a negative net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $338.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $339.02 million. As a group, analysts expect that Curaleaf will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc operates a cannabis operator in the United States. It operates through Domestic Operations and International Operations segments. The company engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of cannabis products through retail and wholesale channels. In addition, it offers flowers, pre-rolls, flower pods, and dry-herb vaporizer cartridges; concentrates for vaporizing, such as pre-filled vaporizer cartridges and disposable vaporizer pens; and concentrates for dabbing, including distillate droppers, mints, topical balms and lotions, tinctures, lozenges, capsules, and edibles.

