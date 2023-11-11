CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at Raymond James

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jonestrading upped their price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.27.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBAY

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 9.7 %

Shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.23. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 0.29. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 22.76.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $921,026.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,474.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Paul T. Quinlan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total transaction of $59,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,198 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CymaBay Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 23,315.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.