Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Shares Up 1.4%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.09. Approximately 33,605 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 71,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.08.

Cypress Development Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market cap of C$159.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 42.83 and a quick ratio of 42.15.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

