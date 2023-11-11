Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.34) EPS.

CYTK has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Cytokinetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cytokinetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.87.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYTK opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Cytokinetics has a 1-year low of $25.98 and a 1-year high of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $34.53.

In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $88,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,505.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total transaction of $424,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $15,003,763.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $88,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,505.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,020 shares of company stock worth $2,517,635 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the second quarter worth $9,316,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 152.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 221,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 18.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,104 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 610,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,501,000 after purchasing an additional 59,862 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

