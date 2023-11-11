D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their neutral rating on shares of D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.27 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $14.07 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.16 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $134.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James raised shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $122.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $135.35.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $41.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.54. D.R. Horton has a fifty-two week low of $79.74 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.61.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that D.R. Horton will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $28,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in D.R. Horton by 21.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 300,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $22,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $560,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 106 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

