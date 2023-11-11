Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,106 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 100,144.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,184,308,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $284,233,943,000 after buying an additional 1,183,126,676 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $2,057,164,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,680,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,352,000 after purchasing an additional 240,223 shares in the last quarter. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Danaher from $285.00 to $247.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Danaher from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.73.

Danaher Stock Up 0.8 %

DHR opened at $197.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $145.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $182.09 and a 52 week high of $281.54.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.