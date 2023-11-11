Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Datadog from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Datadog from $134.00 to $104.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $109.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $103.65 on Tuesday. Datadog has a 52 week low of $61.34 and a 52 week high of $118.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of -863.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,181.16 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.30.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Amit Agarwal sold 124,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $11,178,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 269,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,263,061.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $814,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,216,829.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,026,905 shares of company stock valued at $95,478,660. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Datadog by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Datadog by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Datadog by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 25,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Datadog by 75.8% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

