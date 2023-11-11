Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.71.

Get Day One Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of DAWN stock opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $25.77. The company has a market cap of $987.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of -1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $12.69.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 384,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,586 shares of company stock worth $63,562 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816,836 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,313,000.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.