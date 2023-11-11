Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wedbush from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on DAWN. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $63.00 to $54.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.71.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Day One Biopharmaceuticals
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Price Performance
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 384,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.06 per share, with a total value of $3,867,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $41,524.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,224 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc bought 384,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $3,867,064.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,817,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,948,426.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 4,586 shares of company stock worth $63,562 over the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 178.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP grew its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the first quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 1,603,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,437,000 after acquiring an additional 816,836 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $31,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 35.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,313,000.
Day One Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- Palantir’s Q3 earnings beat: Time to buy despite analyst caution?
Receive News & Ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Day One Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.