Decred Price Tops $14.48 on Top Exchanges (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 11th. One Decred coin can currently be bought for about $14.48 or 0.00038897 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a total market cap of $226.34 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred Coin Profile

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,631,396 coins. The official website for Decred is decred.org. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

