Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Issues Earnings Results

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN – Get Free Report) (TSE:DML) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, reports. The business had revenue of $2.07 million during the quarter. Denison Mines had a net margin of 489.06% and a return on equity of 11.19%.

Denison Mines Price Performance

DNN opened at $1.58 on Friday. Denison Mines has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.40 and a beta of 1.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Denison Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNN. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Denison Mines by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 45,666,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,301 shares during the period. Segra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Segra Capital Management LLC now owns 29,603,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,997 shares during the last quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC grew its position in shares of Denison Mines by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. MMCAP International Inc. SPC now owns 28,389,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,734 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Denison Mines by 10.8% during the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 23,920,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Denison Mines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lloyd Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 14,065,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after purchasing an additional 195,383 shares during the period. 30.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Denison Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday.

Denison Mines Company Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Stories

