DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on XRAY. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.75.

XRAY opened at $28.39 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $26.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.75 and a 200-day moving average of $37.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,732,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $701,167,000 after purchasing an additional 297,487 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 13,732,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $539,401,000 after purchasing an additional 149,912 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,495,526 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $381,324,000 after purchasing an additional 254,642 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $276,765,000 after purchasing an additional 205,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,802,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $306,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,984 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

