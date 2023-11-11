DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Upgraded by William Blair to Outperform

William Blair upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $28.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 1 year low of $26.27 and a 1 year high of $43.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $60,861,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,100,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,076,000 after buying an additional 1,486,931 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,616,000 after buying an additional 1,420,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $95,292,000 after buying an additional 1,375,285 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

