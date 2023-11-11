Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03), reports. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.36 million. Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 26.67% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. Desktop Metal updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Desktop Metal Stock Down 5.4 %

NYSE DM opened at $0.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.64. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.55.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Desktop Metal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a research note on Sunday, November 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

View Our Latest Analysis on DM

Desktop Metal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.