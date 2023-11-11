Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.41-0.45 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $103-108 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.17 million. Digi International also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.41-$0.45 EPS.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.04 and a 200-day moving average of $32.62. Digi International has a 52 week low of $21.25 and a 52 week high of $43.68. The company has a market capitalization of $801.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.31.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. Digi International had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.63 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Digi International will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGII shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digi International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.00.

In other news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of Digi International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total value of $418,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 332,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,686.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $123,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,207,344.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $418,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 332,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,686.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,955 shares of company stock valued at $710,847 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Digi International by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 707,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Digi International by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 375,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 4,039 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,189,000 after acquiring an additional 51,972 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Digi International by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 131,399 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after acquiring an additional 51,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Digi International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

