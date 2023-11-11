Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.10

Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $5.03, with a volume of 2128002 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.80.

Digital Turbine Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.06 million. Digital Turbine had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.44 per share, for a total transaction of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.44 per share, with a total value of $128,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 350,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,354.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Gordon Stone III sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.73, for a total transaction of $639,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,589,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,698,371.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPS. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Digital Turbine during the 1st quarter worth approximately $21,530,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Digital Turbine by 37.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Digital Turbine by 39.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Digital Turbine by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 239,498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 7,843 shares in the last quarter. 64.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

Featured Stories

