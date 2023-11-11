Digitalbox (LON:DBOX) Shares Down 2.7%

Shares of Digitalbox plc (LON:DBOX – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.50 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.65 ($0.05). Approximately 208,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,555 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

Digitalbox Stock Up 3.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £4.47 million, a PE ratio of 379.40 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 8.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Digitalbox Company Profile

Digitalbox plc operates as a digital media company. It owns and operates Entertainment Daily that produces and publishes online UK entertainment news covering TV, showbiz, and celebrities; The Daily Mash, which delivers online satirical news articles; and The Tab, a student and youth culture site. The company is based in Peterborough, the United Kingdom.

