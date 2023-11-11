Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 6.9%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLLGet Free Report) shares fell 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.83. 7,928,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,458,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

