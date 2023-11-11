Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Down 6.9%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 6.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.82 and last traded at $11.83. 7,928,994 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 14,458,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.70.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.58.

Get Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th were paid a $0.1126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $475,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 4.7% during the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after purchasing an additional 15,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.