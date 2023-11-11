discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Shares Up 4.1%

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 665.40 ($8.21) and last traded at GBX 665 ($8.21). 70,846 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 138,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 639 ($7.89).

DSCV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,030 ($12.71) target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 656.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 761.82. The stock has a market capitalization of £632.12 million, a P/E ratio of 2,981.82 and a beta of 1.03.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls; and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

