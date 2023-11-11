Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Jacobi Capital Management LLC

Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DG. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 447.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DG shares. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.04.

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.25 per share, for a total transaction of $212,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,137.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DG opened at $117.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.37. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $101.09 and a 1 year high of $260.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.21.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.34). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

