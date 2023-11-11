Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05, reports. The company had revenue of $113.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.19 million. Doximity had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.93%.

Doximity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $23.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.06. Doximity has a 1 year low of $19.71 and a 1 year high of $40.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DOCS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Doximity from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Doximity from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Guggenheim downgraded Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut Doximity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Doximity from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Doximity by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,688,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235,837 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Doximity by 81.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,575 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Doximity by 291.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,388,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268,078 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity by 559.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,682,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,751,000 after buying an additional 2,276,056 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Doximity by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,176,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,055,000 after buying an additional 1,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

