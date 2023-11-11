Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 1,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Drax Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.

Drax Group Company Profile

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

