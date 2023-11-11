Drax Group (OTCMKTS:DRXGY) Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of Drax Group plc (OTCMKTS:DRXGY – Get Free Report) were down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 1,504 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.
Drax Group Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32.
Drax Group Company Profile
Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Drax Group
- How to Invest in Apparel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Drax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Drax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.