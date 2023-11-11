Drax Group’s (DRX) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Drax Group (LON:DRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Drax Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Drax Group stock opened at GBX 422.50 ($5.22) on Friday. Drax Group has a one year low of GBX 395.20 ($4.88) and a one year high of GBX 728.50 ($8.99). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 455.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 539.20. The company has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 938.89, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

In related news, insider John Baxter purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 438 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £32,850 ($40,550.55). 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in renewable power generation in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Pellet Production, Generation, and Customers. The Pellet Production segment produces and sells biomass pellets. The Generation segment provides renewable, dispatchable power, and system support services to the electricity grid.

