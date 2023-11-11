DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% during the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 462.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.21.

Shares of DTE opened at $98.57 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $90.14 and a 1-year high of $122.40. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

