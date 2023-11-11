DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Purchased by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727,671 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,871.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,124,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,761,000 after buying an additional 4,864,272 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,976,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,142,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 15,838 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $1,180,881.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,365,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $68.74 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.99. The company has a market cap of $29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on DD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

