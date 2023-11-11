EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) PT Lowered to $37.00

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $54.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SATS. Citigroup decreased their target price on EchoStar from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on EchoStar in a research report on Sunday, November 5th. They set a buy rating for the company.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $9.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $836.82 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.99. The company has a quick ratio of 6.02, a current ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. EchoStar has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $24.80.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $453.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.90 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of EchoStar

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SATS. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 9,851.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,582 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 206,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 14.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,046 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 2.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 712,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,931,000 after buying an additional 13,627 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 25.0% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 699,621 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,719,000 after buying an additional 139,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of EchoStar by 69.4% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 341,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,722,000 after buying an additional 139,890 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

About EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

