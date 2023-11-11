Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases 1,327 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 144.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $147,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $147,340.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $1,419,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,730.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,593 shares of company stock worth $7,260,028 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GL shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Globe Life from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.25.

Globe Life Stock Up 1.5 %

GL opened at $116.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.49. Globe Life Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $123.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.06. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globe Life Inc. will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 9.64%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

