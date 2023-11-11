Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 100 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,670 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on EOG Resources from $145.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on EOG Resources from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.57.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:EOG opened at $122.70 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

