Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The firm had revenue of $534.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Edgewell Personal Care’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Edgewell Personal Care updated its FY24 guidance to $2.65-2.85 EPS.

Edgewell Personal Care Price Performance

NYSE EPC opened at $34.28 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.30.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPC shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EPC

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.