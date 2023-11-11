eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.80.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of eHealth from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of eHealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get eHealth alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EHTH

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eHealth

In other eHealth news, Director Dale B. Wolf bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $105,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 62,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,670.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of eHealth by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in eHealth by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 77,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in eHealth by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 28,892 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in eHealth by 148.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

eHealth Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EHTH opened at $7.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.73 and a quick ratio of 5.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.86. eHealth has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $10.57. The stock has a market cap of $205.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.67.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.12). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that eHealth will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eHealth Company Profile

(Get Free Report

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.