Electroneum Hits Market Capitalization of $36.11 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 11th. Electroneum has a total market cap of $36.11 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Electroneum

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,958,649,125 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

