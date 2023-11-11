Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Element Fleet Management’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

EFN has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Fleet Management presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.43.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at C$20.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 267.49, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 6.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$19.64 and a 200 day moving average of C$20.02. Element Fleet Management has a fifty-two week low of C$17.00 and a fifty-two week high of C$21.90.

Element Fleet Management (TSE:EFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.02. Element Fleet Management had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of C$323.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$313.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Element Fleet Management will post 1.4833457 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Element Fleet Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Element Fleet Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.22%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Colman sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.14, for a total transaction of C$109,474.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,473.64. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Fleet Management Corp. operates as a fleet management company primarily in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers end-to-end fleet cars, trucks, and material handling support equipment acquisition; and end-to-end electric vehicle fleet including fleet planning, charging infrastructure solutions, acquisition, financing, maintenance, and remarketing.

