Emerald (NYSE:EEX) PT Raised to $8.40

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) had its target price upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $7.20 to $8.40 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Emerald Trading Up 2.3 %

NYSE EEX opened at $5.31 on Tuesday. Emerald has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $5.94. The stock has a market cap of $333.89 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerald by 120.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,113,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after purchasing an additional 607,717 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerald by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 754,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 16,670 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Emerald by 6.7% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 634,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 39,812 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Emerald by 33.3% in the second quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 154,668 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerald by 428.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 536,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 434,636 shares during the period. 12.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Emerald

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commerce; and Design, Creative and Technology. The Commerce segment engages in the events and services covering merchandising, licensing, retail sourcing, and marketing that enables professionals to make informed decisions and meet consumer demands.

