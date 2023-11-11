Entain Plc (LON:ENT) Insider Acquires £145,534.84 in Stock

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Free Report) insider J M. Barry Gibson purchased 15,532 shares of Entain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 937 ($11.57) per share, for a total transaction of £145,534.84 ($179,650.46).

LON:ENT opened at GBX 925.60 ($11.43) on Friday. Entain Plc has a one year low of GBX 859.60 ($10.61) and a one year high of GBX 1,596.50 ($19.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.56, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of £5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,115.18, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 994.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,204.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ENT. Citigroup reduced their price target on Entain from GBX 2,200 ($27.16) to GBX 1,600 ($19.75) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,335 ($16.48) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Entain from GBX 1,745 ($21.54) to GBX 1,626 ($20.07) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($17.90) target price on shares of Entain in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,640.17 ($20.25).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

