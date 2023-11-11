Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Envela (NYSEAMERICAN:ELA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), reports. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.36 million. Envela had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 25.43%.

Envela Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ELA opened at $3.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Envela has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $86.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.07.

Get Envela alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Envela from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Envela

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Envela by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Envela by 1,077.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,959 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Envela by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Envela by 52.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 110,400 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Envela in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 9.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Envela Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Envela Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, buys and sells jewelry and bullion products to individual consumers, dealers, and institutions in the United States. It offers jewelry and fine-watch products, including bridal jewelry, fashion jewelry, custom-made jewelry, diamonds, fine watches, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envela Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envela and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.