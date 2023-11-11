Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Given New $76.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JMP Securities from $78.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Envestnet from $67.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Envestnet from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Envestnet Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet

NYSE:ENV opened at $34.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $34.19 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Envestnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

