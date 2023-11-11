Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research upgraded Essential Utilities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones upgraded Essential Utilities from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $33.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.77. Essential Utilities has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $49.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.76 and a 200-day moving average of $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.3071 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 68.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

