EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Raymond James

EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Raymond James from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EverCommerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of EVCM opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -39.75 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EverCommerce has a 52-week low of $5.87 and a 52-week high of $13.47.

In other news, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $59,412.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,849,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,935,459.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Evan Berlin sold 2,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $25,791.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 285,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,863,074.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $59,412.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,849,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,935,459.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,494 shares of company stock worth $468,435. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the 2nd quarter worth $4,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in EverCommerce by 301.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 336,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in EverCommerce in the first quarter valued at about $3,112,000. Institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

