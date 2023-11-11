Evercore ISI Begins Coverage on Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an inline rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Under Armour from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.36.

Under Armour Price Performance

UAA stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Under Armour has a one year low of $6.29 and a one year high of $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Under Armour had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Under Armour

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 190.6% in the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 3,357,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 29.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,284,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,406 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Under Armour by 64.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,497,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,346 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the first quarter worth about $29,478,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $17,169,000. 38.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

