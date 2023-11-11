Evercore ISI Initiates Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

ONON has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ON from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ON in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ON from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ON from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ON currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.21.

ONON stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. ON has a one year low of $15.91 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 192.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.90.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). ON had a return on equity of 3.98% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. ON’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ON will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ON during the 2nd quarter valued at about $795,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ON by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 429,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,329,000 after acquiring an additional 285,268 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in ON by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 11,589 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ON by 1,590.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ON by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,955,000 after purchasing an additional 34,719 shares in the last quarter. 18.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

