EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Needham & Company LLC

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley upped their price target on EverQuote from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER opened at $8.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $273.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200-day moving average is $7.15. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $5.36 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 398.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 82.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of EverQuote in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

