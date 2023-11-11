Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Downgraded to “In-Line” at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Evercore ISI currently has $65.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $84.00.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ES. Guggenheim downgraded Eversource Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.67.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on ES

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $53.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.35. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.03 and a fifty-two week high of $87.71.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were given a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 22nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 63,554 shares in the company, valued at $4,083,344.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Eversource Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ES. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eversource Energy

(Get Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.