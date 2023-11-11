Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,326 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Exelon by 117.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 570,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,915,000 after acquiring an additional 307,798 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Exelon by 16.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 520,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,886,000 after buying an additional 75,280 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Exelon by 14.0% in the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 571,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,290,000 after buying an additional 70,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 43,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EXC opened at $39.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.56 and a 200-day moving average of $40.26. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EXC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.40.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

