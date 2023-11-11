Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) PT Raised to $185.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FN. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $143.11.

NYSE:FN opened at $167.54 on Tuesday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $90.19 and a 1 year high of $183.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.02. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,471 shares in the company, valued at $7,271,722.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FN. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 98.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 9,966.7% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 652.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 39.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

