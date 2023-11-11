Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Ferroglobe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Ferroglobe alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GSM

Ferroglobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ GSM opened at $4.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.18. Ferroglobe has a twelve month low of $3.64 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $456.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.85 million. Ferroglobe had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 25.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ferroglobe will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ferroglobe by 659.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 92,447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 80,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 24,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 5,195,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,017,000 after acquiring an additional 840,629 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,234,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 177,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferroglobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. 45.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferroglobe

(Get Free Report)

Ferroglobe PLC operates in the silicon and specialty metals industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics, as well as silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers; silicomanganese, which is used as deoxidizing agent in the steel manufacturing process; and ferromanganese that is used as a deoxidizing, desulphurizing, and degassing agent in the removal of nitrogen and other harmful elements from steel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ferroglobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferroglobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.