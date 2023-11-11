Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

FITB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB opened at $25.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.09. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.77%.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 325,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $5,062,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 33,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 211.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 613,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,334,000 after purchasing an additional 416,553 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the second quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 24,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 73,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

